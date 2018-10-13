How the Cost of Princess Eugenie's Wedding Compares to Meghan Markle's and Kate Middleton's

Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton each had weddings fit for a royal, so it only makes sense that their nuptials are equally as hefty.

On Friday, the Princess of York wed longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, just months after the Duchess of Sussex wed Prince Harryat the exact same venue. While some aspects of the Princess' nuptials mirror Markle's, they differed in many ways, like the size of the guest list, cost of security and even the pricey cake. Not to mention

To start, the cost of security alone is estimated to top out at about £2 million, which is significantly less than the security bill for Meghan's grand wedding in May. Mutliple outlets estimate the security cost a smidge more than Kate's with at least £30 million in security going towards the A-list event, which was attended by Oprah, George Clooneyand more. Most of the cost is footed by the taxpayer's money and has led to some controversy in the days leading up to all three weddings.

The royal family, on the other hand, is personally paying for the expenses for flowers, transportation and the bridal gown.