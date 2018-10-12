Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne and More Royal Rule-Breakers Share Photos From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 4:41 PM
Princess Eugenie may have had a strict no-phone rule at her wedding, but it didn't stop these rule-breakers from sharing selfies from the ultra-exclusive event.
Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore and Liv Tylerthrew all caution to the wind when it came to capturing moments from the big day. The A-listers documented the day from beginning to end, including the aftermath of the lively evening reception, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of York.
From striking a pose in their designer outfits, to congratulating the happy newlyweds, they shared it all for the world to see. Actor Jack Whitehall shared one of the cutest messages to the Princess and her husband when he shared a photo of himself and footballer Jamie Redknapp. "An incredible day, seeing two of the kindest and most lovely people in the world tie the knot. Wish them a very happy life together. Congrats Jack and Euge!!" he wrote alongside the pic.
Aside from the lovely ceremony at St. George's chapel, the bride and groom celebrated with a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, before dancing the night away at the evening reception at the Royal Lodge. And tomorrow, there will be another party for all the guests to attend.
To see pictures from inside the grand wedding, check out the gallery below!
The daughter of Steven Tyler shared a photo of the special day. In the caption, she wrote, "What a special day. A royal wedding !!!! Congratulations Eugenie and Jack. Thank you @stellamccartney for my amazing look."
For the ceremony, the actress dazzled in a classy red Stella McCartney dress and matching red fascinator.
"After the wedding, there's the...parking lot," Brown captioned the group selfie.
Article continues below
Stella McCartney shared a peek at the black gown she designed for the evening reception on her Instagram.
The ladies gathered together for a group photo at the reception.
Liv Tyler shared a photo of the party's aftermath with the caption: "Post royal wedding."
Article continues below
The wife of the superstar shared the photo with the caption: "Celebrating The Bride & Groom on an evening of love and a lifetime of happiness....To Eugenie and Jack"
Blasberg was a "Delevingne for a day" when he escorted the sister's to the wedding at St. George's chapel.
"Ladies in navy celebrating the most glorious of days. The love in the air was palpable. Love you guys with all my heart and here's to a very happy future. #navyladies," Holly Branson shared on her Instagram.
Article continues below
The actor shared a heartfelt message to the bride and groom on their wedding day. "Royal Wedding, Windsor Castle, in the presence of the Queen and I end up sat next to low rent footballer. I had to start pretending he was a dignitary called Rupert Redknapp The Duke of Hampton. An incredible day, seeing two of the kindest and most lovely people in the world tie the knot. Wish them a very happy life together. Congrats Jack and Euge!! #royalwedding," he wrote.
The three A-listers were three peas in a pod at the royal wedding.
The British-Indian businessman and his date enjoyed the sights at Windsor Castle.
Article continues below
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?