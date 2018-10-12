Roswell, New Mexico Welcomes The Fosters Star Sherri Saum

Lena's joining a new fam.

E! News can exclusively reveal that The Fosters star Sherri Saum, who played Lena Adams Foster on the Freeform series for all five seasons, has joined the CW's upcoming alien series as Mimi, the mother of Maria DeLuca (Heather Hemmens), former best friend to Liz (Jeanine Mason).

While Maria is described as an alien-oblivious socialite, her mother Mimi is "effervescent" and "charming."

"As a young single mom—and part of very few black families in Roswell—her focus has always been on raising her daughter to embrace everything that makes them "weird" to the small-town folks, be it the color of their skin, their unique dance moves, or their connection to spirituality. As both bartender and 'psychic,' Mimi is a vault of Roswell's deepest secrets," reads the official description.

"I was so inspired by the inclusivity of The Fosters while I was building our version of Roswell, so I'm incredibly excited to welcome Sherri Saum to our weird little alien family!" show creator Carina Adly Mackenzie said of the casting. "I'm a huge fan of her work, so I was just humbled that she even auditioned, and director Paul Wesley and I are loving the heart and gravitas she brings to a character that can be a little bit...out there."