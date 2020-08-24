The Wicked Behind-the-Scenes Drama of the Original Charmed: The Feuds, Firings and Feminist Fury

Life on the set of the original Charmed? Anything but charming a lot of the time.

That didn't stop the CW from reintroducing three witchy sisters to a whole new generation with the 2018 reboot, updating the Power of Three by casting three Latina women, making one of the sisters a lesbian and clearly establishing that "tearing down the patriarchy" was just as important as vanquishing demons.

But once again, even the most out-there plot lines couldn't compare to the unscripted drama that purportedly haunted the stars behind the scenes when they were making the original series, which premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons.

Over the weekend, Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano tangled over political matters on Twitter, leading McGowan—who joined Charmed in 2001 as a replacement for Shannen Doherty—to accuse Milano of making the set atmosphere "toxic AF," after which the Twitterverse promptly took sides. Asked for comment, Milano said in a statement to E! News, "Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn't align with my wellness plan." (All other parties have been reached out to for comment as well.)

This marks the latest chapter in what has been an overarching Charmed saga—one that already included actors being let go for no reason, a decade-long feud, and the resentment some of the original cast members felt about the remake, which has been renewed for a third (albeit COVID-delayed) third season.

Watch out, something wicked (and nostalgic) this way comes...