Lil Xan's Concert Cancelled After Shooting Threat Surfaces

New details are being revealed as to why a Lil Xan concert was cancelled earlier this week.

E! News can confirm the rapper never made it onstage for Wednesday night's show at The Pageant in St. Louis.

The venue confirmed to us that the show was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

But according to TMZ, the venue and promoters pulled the plug after someone posted a video threatening to shoot at the venue. The outlet claims promoters saw footage that left them feeling uncomfortable moving forward with the show.

When contacted by E! News, police had no information to offer because they didn't take a report.