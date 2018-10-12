Prince George's Cousin Savannah Phillips Pulls Silly Stunts at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 11:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Prince George, Savannah

Yui Mok/PA Wire

She's back to it again.

Prince George's second cousin, Savannah Phillips, gave the young royal a bit of a laugh on Friday after she pulled another one of her priceless shenanigans at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. 

The 7-year-old relative was photographed seemingly pretending to play an instrument inside of St. George's Chapel. The gesture gave George a giggle and caused him to cover his mouth. 

However, this wasn't the only lighthearted moment between the two wedding party members. They also posed for a silly group photo on the chapel's steps. Savannah towered over fellow bridesmaid Princess Charlotte and pointed out towards the crowd.

George was one of two page boys in the wedding party. The 5-year-old royal was joined by 6-year-old Louis de Givenchy. Meanwhile, Savannah was one of six bridesmaids. In addition to Charlotte, the bridesmaids consisted of Savannah's 6-year-old sister, Isla Phillips; Zara Tindall's 4-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall; Eugenie's 5-year-old goddaughter, Maud Windsor; and Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' 6-year-old daughter, Theodora Williams.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Savannah, Bridesmaids, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

This wasn't the first time Savannah has got into a bit of mischief with her cousins. As royal admirers will recall, she pushed George down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy event in June and covered his mouth at the Trooping of the Colour celebration that same month.

This also wasn't the first time George and Charlotte fulfilled these wedding party roles. They performed the same duties for Prince Harry and Meghan Markles wedding in May and for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding the year before.

To see more of George and Charlotte's cutest moments from the big day, check out the gallery.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Princess Eugenie , Jack Brooksbank , Royal Wedding , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Charmed Feature

The Wicked Behind-the-Scenes Drama of the Original Charmed: The Feuds, Firings and Feminist Fury

Princess Eugenie, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank Leave Royal Wedding in James Bond Car

Beyonce Stuns in Sparkling Angelic Gown at City of Hope Gala

Melissa McCarthy, The Life of the Party

Melissa McCarthy Makes Movies to Get You to Laugh and That's Exactly Why She's a PCAs Finalist

Lil Xan

Lil Xan's Concert Cancelled After Shooting Threat Surfaces

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Life-Size 2 Has a Premiere Date, Amazing Eve Fashions for Tyra Banks

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

The Beginning of the End for Rachel Bloom and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.