Prince George's Cousin Savannah Phillips Pulls Silly Stunts at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

She's back to it again.

Prince George's second cousin, Savannah Phillips, gave the young royal a bit of a laugh on Friday after she pulled another one of her priceless shenanigans at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.

The 7-year-old relative was photographed seemingly pretending to play an instrument inside of St. George's Chapel. The gesture gave George a giggle and caused him to cover his mouth.

However, this wasn't the only lighthearted moment between the two wedding party members. They also posed for a silly group photo on the chapel's steps. Savannah towered over fellow bridesmaid Princess Charlotte and pointed out towards the crowd.

George was one of two page boys in the wedding party. The 5-year-old royal was joined by 6-year-old Louis de Givenchy. Meanwhile, Savannah was one of six bridesmaids. In addition to Charlotte, the bridesmaids consisted of Savannah's 6-year-old sister, Isla Phillips; Zara Tindall's 4-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall; Eugenie's 5-year-old goddaughter, Maud Windsor; and Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' 6-year-old daughter, Theodora Williams.