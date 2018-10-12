Prince George Makes the Cutest Getaway After Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Someone seems happy about the royal wedding! Or rather, that it's over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George, 5, served as a page boy at his dad's cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday. After the ceremony, George was filmed adorably skipping into a parked car that he would ride in duringn the processional. A GIF of the moment, posted by the U.K.'s Sky News, went viral.

His little sister Princess Charlotte, 5, served as a bridesmaid at the wedding and stole the show with her own adorable antics.

William and Kate did not bring along their youngest child, son Prince Louis, who is 5 months old.