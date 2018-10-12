7 LOL Moments You Have to Relive From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 10:22 AM

No matter how glamorous royal weddings may be, some things are bound to lighten things up.

Hours after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank  tied the knot inside St. George's Chapel, royal watchers are catching their breath and looking back on some of the best moments from the celebrations.

Yes, we loved the A-list guests including Demi Moore and Naomi Campbell. And you better believe we're still in awe of all the fashionable looks and hats from guests like Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton.

But through all the romance and tradition, there were a few innocent moments that had us laughing out loud throughout the day.

Take a look at some of the candid moments that will make you smile below.

Hat's Off to Ya: Today's wedding forecast calls for sunny skies and a whole lot of windy conditions. Guests wearing hats at this morning's ceremony had some struggles keeping their fashionable accessories on their head. In fact, some wind gusts were caught on camera leaving hats traveling through the streets. Was this guest ever able to retrieve her hat? We may never know.

Prince George

Got the Sniffles: Today was a busy day for Prince George who served as a page boy for Princess Eugenie and Jack's wedding. But during the ceremony, cameras couldn't help but catch Prince William and Kate's eldest child picking his nose! Kids will be kids!

Say What: During the BBC's live coverage, some viewers chose to include closed captioning when watching the arrives outside the venue.  At one point in their coverage, text appeared on screen that may not have exactly matched to what was said on-air. "What a beautiful breasts," the captioning stated. "Absolutely fitting her." Maybe now's the time to turn the volume up.

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Priceless Reactions: Kids find the strangest things funny and fascinating. Friday's ceremony was no different as they tried to stay quiet and on their best behavior during the ceremony. Ultimately, something must have been said or heard in the chapel that got the kids bringing hilarious facial expressions. Is it just us, or do these kids wish they were at the playground right about now?

Princess Charlotte, Priness Eugenie Royal Wedding, Fall

PA Wire

Timber: Let's make it clear. We are not laughing at a kid who accidentally fell on the stairs. Instead, it's more of a sweet chuckle when Princess Charlotte arrived at the venue and decided to wave to photographers and guests. Between the high winds and amount of steps, the young girl had a little trip. But don't worry, she was able to carry on with her duties as a bridesmaid gracefully and grandfully.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Car, Blow Kiss

PA Wire

Backseat Drivers: When Princess Charlotte rode to St. George's Chapel, she likely didn't completely understand why there were so many people watching her. While she may not have had the biggest smile on her face, she delivered a giant kiss to the photographers that had us smiling from ear-to-ear.

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP

Channeling Harry Potter: As Sarah Ferguson pulled up for her youngest daughter's wedding, fans couldn't help but keep their eyes on her headwear. The green topper, which featured a gold band, quickly drew comparisons to wings or the golden snitch that was a key element of the Harry Potter Quidditch games. As you likely could have guessed, Twitter sounded off with some hilarious memes.

