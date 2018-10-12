Princess Eugenie's Wedding Cake Is Almost Too Pretty to Eat: See How It Compares to Other Royals'

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 10:15 AM

Cake, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding cake looks delicious!

The couple, who tied the knot earlier today at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, is heading off to their royal reception to celebrate. For their special day, Sophie Cabot designed Eugenie and Jack a five-tier cake, which is made of layers of chocolate and red velvet and covered in white icing. The couple's initials, E and J, are also monogrammed around the base of the cake. According to Buckingham Palace, the cake was inspired by the rich colors of autumn.

In celebration of Eugenie and Jack's nuptials, we're looking back at past royal wedding cakes. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cake to Prince William and Kate Middleton's cake, we're taking a trip down dessert lane!

Royal Wedding Cakes

