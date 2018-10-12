The Real Hosts Open Up About Divorce Struggles and Tamar Braxton's Exit

Leave it to the hosts of The Real to get real. Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley stopped by The Breakfast Club to dish on just about everything.

During their half-hour chat, the hosts touched on a variety of topics, including ex-husbands, divorce and what exactly happened with former host Tamar Braxton.

While speaking about her own experience, Mai said "it effing sucks. It's terrible."

"You wake up with a rock in your heart and you just feel like you can't really make it through the day because it's just so happy, especially when finances get involved, especially when people change," Mai said. Things with her divorce changed, she said, when money and ego got involved.