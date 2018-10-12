Why Amal Clooney, Ed Sheeran and More Stars Missed Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

While a slew of celebs attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, several stars who were expected to show up were unable to make it.

The bride, a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, and the groom exchanged vows in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. Footage of the wedding was broadcast live around the world.

It was speculated that Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney, who live in England with their 1-year-old twins, would attend the nuptials, as they did show up for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May wedding, which took place at the same chapel. However, Amal, an international human rights lawyer, had a scheduled speaking engagement at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Friday.

Meanwhile, drinks made with Casamigos Tequila, the brand George had co-founded, will be served as Eugenie and Jack's wedding reception. Jack is a U.K. brand ambassador for the company.

"I'm in charge of drinks and we'll be serving Casamigos," he told the Daily Mail earlier this month.