Pregnant Pippa Middleton Dazzles at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 3:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton is in attendance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding!

The expecting sister of Kate Middleton was photographed arriving to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a green outfit alongside her brother, James Middleton. Pippa was at the same location just five months ago to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

Pippa and husband James Matthews will soon welcome their first child together. The 35-year-old confirmed her pregnancy back in June in a column for Waitrose magazine. Unlike her sister who suffered Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Pippa shared in the column that she didn't suffer from morning sickness during her first trimester.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

"I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal," Pippa wrote (via Hello!). She also shared, "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realized I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine."

Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. 

Shortly after reports surfaced about her pregnancy, Pippa was spotted visiting her sister and Prince William's third baby, Prince Louis. With Pippa due to give birth in the upcoming months, her baby will have a cousin very close in age.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pippa Middleton , Royal Wedding , Apple News , Top Stories , Princess Eugenie , Weddings , Pregnancies
Latest News
Josh Radnor, Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Fans Definitely Have Some Strong Feelings About Josh Radnor's Grey's Anatomy Debut

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Princess Eugenie's Wedding With a Kiss, Tumble and Wave

Charlie Sheen

Relive the Shadiest Watch What Happens Live Guest Moments, Because Spilling the Tea Is What Andy Cohen Does Best

ESC: Royal Wedding, Pixie Geldof, Hats

The Best Hats at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Ranked!

Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

What You Didn't Hear at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, According to a Lip Reader

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Every Adorable Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie Proudly Shows Her Scars in Her Royal Wedding Dress

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.