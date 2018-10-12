Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Are Married: All the Photos and Details on the Couple's Star-Studded (and Windy!) Royal Wedding

And they lived happily ever after.

Wearing a Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos dress and the Grenville Emerald tiara, a resplendent Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank today in a dazzling, fall-inspired wedding ceremony. The smiling couple recited their vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle; since 1863, the 14th century chapel has hosted 16 royal weddings—most recently, the May 19, 2018 nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As a wedding gift, Jack had emerald earrings specially made for his bride.

Eugenie's dress intentionally exposed the scar she received from her scoliosis surgery at age 12. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars," she said on ITV's This Morning, just days before the wedding. "I think it's really special to stand up for that."

Rob Van Helden did the floral arrangements, using foliage and flowering branches sourced locally from Windsor Great Park, combined with roses, spray roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and berries. Rob said it had been the "greatest privilege and honor" to create the flowers, adding Eugenie was "very involved from the start and has been instrumental in the autumnal theme."

The couple hired Alex Bramall to be the official photographer at their wedding; he will set up portraits at Windsor Castle following the service. "It is an honor and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days," said Alex, who previously snapped Eugenie for the U.S. edition of Harper's Bazaar in 2016. "I look forward with great excitement to capturing this significant occasion and wish them both a happy future together."