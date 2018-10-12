Here's What Sarah Ferguson Wore to Daughter Princess Eugenie's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 3:08 AM

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP

Like mother, like daughter—Sarah Ferguson brought her epic, royal style to Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Known affectionately at Fergie, the royal appeared at St. George's Chapel in an aquamarine dress. The V-neck dress with silk lapels comes courtesy of Windsor designer Emma Louise—the same designer she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. It's bright eye-catching look that aligns with the Duchess of York's statement-making style. 

She paired her dress with a vintage Manolo Blahnik clutch in a tan hue, a Jess Collett hat that perfectly matched her dress and gold jewelry to create the look that fits the mother of the bride. Since Princess Eugenie loves to wear bold fashion, Fergie's overall style gives ode to her daughter's taste and it's a sight to see.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s Best Sisterly Style Moments

After missing Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, the Duchess of York reappeared alongside the royal family at the royal ceremony uniting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wearing a navy blue ensemble—a more subtle style that her look today. She wore a dress with a matching jacket from Emma Louise Design, then added a Jess Collett fascinator with an attached veil.

