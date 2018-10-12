Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy to Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is stunning at Princess Eugenie's wedding in Givenchy.

It comes of no surprise that Prince Harry's wife would chose to wear the designer. For her own wedding, her beautiful bridal look came courtesy of British designer Claire Weight Keller on behalf the French luxury fashion house. And, of course, her look made a impact on the world.

Now that she's a royal and now invited to the celebratory event, she kept it safe in a navy blue ensemble from the designer, complete by a coat and matching fascinator.