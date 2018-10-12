Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Couple Up at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 2:35 AM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted arriving at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday for his cousin's wedding. Meghan is wearing a royal blue Givenchy outfit with a hat by Noel Stewart. The venue is the same location where Harry and Meghan tied the knot five months ago in front of celebrity pals George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who will tie the knot with the Casamigos ambassador momentarily in front of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will be in the couple's wedding party.
Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, announced their engagement in Jan. 2018 after eight years together. The duo were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip to Switzerland in 2010. Jack proposed to Eugenie while on vacation in Nicaragua in early 2018 with with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.
Weeks later, the couple opened up about their relationship in their first joint interview on BBC's The One Show With Matt Baker. During the interview, Eugenie said it was love at first sight, sharing, "We fell in love and we have the same passions and drive for life."
Jack also dished about Eugenie's engagement ring during the interview, saying, "I went and found an amazing padparadscha sapphire, but then didn't want to do anything until Eugenie had signed off on it."
