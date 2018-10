Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Day: See All the Photos

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, announced their engagement in Jan. 2018 after eight years together. The duo were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip to Switzerland in 2010. Jack proposed to Eugenie while on vacation in Nicaragua in early 2018 with with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.

