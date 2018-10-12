All the Times Ryan Gosling Was Way Funnier Than You'd Expect

Ryan Gosling is a very serious actor.

We know this because he stars in very serious movies—movies like First Man, a straight-faced, sober look at the life of Neil Armstrong in the years leading up to the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon, out today; movies about big themes that generate award season chatter. We also know this because he keeps his personal life notoriously private, the details of his relationship with Eva Mendes, with whom he's had two children, kept largely a mystery to the rest of us.

There's no denying that he's a proper noun Serious Actor™ in the grand tradition of every other celebrated male in Hollywood, but—and of course there's a but—the dude's pretty freaking funny.

Despite the relative lack of comedy on his resume—truly, there are only three (Crazy, Stupid, Love., The Nice Guys, and La La Land)—Gosling's got a razor-sharp wit and a playful sense of humor that loves to come out to play whenever he's promoting his latest film. Here are all the times he proved just how charming and funny he can really be.