How Princess Eugenie Will Honor Princess Diana Through Her Wedding Vows

Princess Diana's influence will be seen and heard at tomorrow's royal wedding.

Just one day before Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank say "I Do" at St. George's Chapel, royal watchers are getting a better sense of what to expect at the ceremony.

According to the ceremony's Order of Service, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter will omit the promise to "obey" her husband.

"I Eugenie Victoria Helene take thee Jack Christopher Stamp to my wedding husband," Princess Eugenie will repeat in her vows. "To have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse: For richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God's holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth."