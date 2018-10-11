Here's What Jenna Dewan Thinks of Channing Tatum's New Romance With Jessie J

If you're looking for a dramatic reaction to Channing Tatum's new romance with Jessie J, Jenna Dewan is not your girl.

One day after news broke that the Magic Mike star was dating the "Price Tag" singer, fans have been curious to find out what Channing's ex thinks of the new couple.

According to one source, Jenna is simply moving on with her life.

"Jenna knew that Channing was dating and it wasn't a surprise," a source shared with E! News. "A friend had told her what was going on."

Our insider added, "She doesn't really care what Channing does as long as he's being there for [their daughter] Everly. Jenna's dating too and they are both moving on with their lives."