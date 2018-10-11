Inside Scarlett Johansson's New $4 Million New York Home

Scarlett Johansson has purchased a new home just north of New York City.

According to the New York Post, the 33-year-old Avengers star has closed on a $4 million property near Palisades, New York, which is about a 45-minute drive from the city. Johansson's gorgeous new ivy-covered 4,000-square-foot property overlooks the Hudson River and includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool and cabana, with 0.79 acres where the actress can entertain guests.

The publication also reports that this specific upstate New York area is a very popular spot for stars to reside. Some of Johansson's new neighbors in the area include her Lost in Translation co-star Bill Murray and singer Björk.