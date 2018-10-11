Nikki Bella Doesn't Want John Cena Split to "Define" Her

If Nikki Bella and John Cena had their ways, they likely wouldn't have to discuss their public breakup anymore.

As if the tabloid frenzy wasn't enough, the Total Divas stars had to relive the split on national TV thanks to their reality show. And believe it or not, some even questioned the authenticity of the breakup.

"When everyone was saying what I was going through was fake for ratings and all that, and when you're really going through it, it's like, you're just, in my heartache you're literally just knifing it and just churning it," Nikki explained in a new interview with Cosmopolitan. "We're both at the point that we just don't want to be talked about at all together anymore. We don't want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while."

During the interview, Nikki revealed that she "can't say his name, legally, anymore." The writer later questioned if it was an inside joke between her and sister Brie Bella or something serious.