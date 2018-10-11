How The Conners Plans to "Honor" Roseanne Barr's Iconic Character

Now we have the Roseanne-less The Conners. The show will continue to toe the line between light and dark, Rasmussen and executive producer Dave Caplan told Variety, and stick with the slice of life aspect Roseanne was famous for. However, "we're not doing any more of the [Donald] Trump stuff," Rasmussen said. "It's more about working-class people and how they live their lives. If that comes off as political in spots then that's how people will perceive it."

Roseanne Conner's absence will be felt, it's not a one and done episode story.

"We knew it would be, and that it might be difficult from a writing standpoint to do it honestly and not break the bond of honesty that we feel we have with our audiences," Caplan said about dealing with the exit. "We felt that if it came off as artificial in any way it was just going to be a disaster. So we wanted to try and do it in the most emotionally honest way possible."