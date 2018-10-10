Kylie Jenner ''Can't Wait'' to Make Stormi Webster a Big Sister

Motherhood suits Kylie Jenner, and she knows it.

Since welcoming Stormi Webster in February, the reality star is loving being a mother and now, sources tell E! News, "Kylie can't wait for Stormi to having siblings."

It has been only eight short months since little Stormi came into the world, but Kylie is already planning for the future since "she wants a big family," the source shares. So far, the star is not actively trying for baby no. 2. but the clock is ticking, so the plan is to welcome another little one "sooner rather than later."

Not that there is any rush. After all, the makeup mogul is only 21-years-old. However, the Kards source explains, "She wants lots of babies and for them to be close in age."

"She is so excited and can't wait for that to happen and to make Stormi a big sister," the insider adds.