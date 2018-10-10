Kylie Jenner ''Can't Wait'' to Make Stormi Webster a Big Sister

Instagram
Motherhood suits Kylie Jenner, and she knows it.
Since welcoming Stormi Webster in February, the reality star is loving being a mother and now, sources tell E! News, "Kylie can't wait for Stormi to having siblings."
It has been only eight short months since little Stormi came into the world, but Kylie is already planning for the future since "she wants a big family," the source shares. So far, the star is not actively trying for baby no. 2. but the clock is ticking, so the plan is to welcome another little one "sooner rather than later."
Not that there is any rush. After all, the makeup mogul is only 21-years-old. However, the Kards source explains, "She wants lots of babies and for them to be close in age."
"She is so excited and can't wait for that to happen and to make Stormi a big sister," the insider adds.
While some mothers recoil at the idea of going through another pregnancy, the source reveals Kylie actually "loved being pregnant and didn't mind it at all."
According to the insider, "Everything about the experience suited her and felt natural and right."
And in addition to making millions as a makeup guru, Kylie feels "being a mom is her true calling and this is what she does best."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has actually been very open about her desire to have another kid. Most recently, the star told fans in a Q&A, "I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second."
She added, "And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."
