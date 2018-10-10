Joe Giudice to Be Deported: What It Really Means

Joe Giudice is set to be deported to his native Italy after serving his time in prison.

A Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled on Wednesday that the husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is to be removed from the United States, without giving a time frame, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Joe is set to be released from prison in March 2019 and is then expected to be transferred into ICE custody.

"On Oct. 10, Mr. Giudice was ordered removed by an immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review. Mr. Giudice has reserved his right to appeal the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals and has 30 days to file an appeal before the order becomes final," a statement from ICE reads. "As standard practice, ICE, through its Criminal Alien Program (CAP) works with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to identify foreign-born nationals who are amenable to removal. These aliens are placed in removal proceedings while serving their criminal sentences in order to reduce ICE detention costs and expedite removals once BOP transfers are completed."

Now, New Jersey based immigration attorney Edward Shulman of the Shulman Law Group is talking to E! News about the ruling and what this really means for Joe and the Giudice family.