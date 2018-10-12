16 Fall Must-Haves From the #everyBODYinPLT Collection

PrettyLittleThing
Feeling good in what you're wearing is key, but what makes one woman feel like a million bucks doesn't necessarily make another feel the same.
As you shop for your new fall wardrobe, it's important to keep this in mind. Maybe you're someone who likes to show off your figure in a classy bodycon dress when the occasion calls. Or perhaps your go-to work wardrobe happens to include high-waisted pants that accentuate your long legs. Whatever trends you're craving this season, you know your body best and you know what looks good on you.
Even better: You know you can count on PrettlyLittleThing to have what you're looking for. Seriously, if you scope out the site you'll find that they've got options for everyone with fresh new pieces that range from sizes 2-28, and with tall, plus and petite frames all kept in mind.
So, if you are thinking of stepping out of your comfort zone this fall, here are 16 pieces to get you started.
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL BROWN LEOPARD SLINKY HIGH NECK MIDI DRESS, £18
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS RED LION BELTED SWIMSUIT, £8
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL TAN LEOPARD STRAPPY BODYSUIT, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS CAMO PRINT CARGO TROUSERS, £28
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE NEON YELLOW SHELL SUIT JACKET, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS TAUPE SNAKE PRINT PLUNGE LONG SLEEVE MIDI DRESS, £20
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL BURGUNDY TARTAN TIE FRONT CROP TOP, £20
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK SLOGAN THE BEATLES T-SHIRT, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE GREY TEDDY FLEECE POCKET DETAIL JACKET, £45
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL BLACK WIDE LEG CROPPED JEANS, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL BROWN SNAKE PRINT BUTTON DETAIL FITTED SHIRT, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY BANDEAU CROP TOP, £8
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK POCKET DETAIL FAUX LEATHER JOGGERS, £25
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS GREY WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE GREY SLOGAN WAISTBAND LEGGINGS, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS BURGUNDY JERSEY PLUNGE CULOTTE JUMPSUIT, £20
