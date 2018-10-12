16 Fall Must-Haves From the #everyBODYinPLT Collection

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 10:03 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Feeling good in what you're wearing is key, but what makes one woman feel like a million bucks doesn't necessarily make another feel the same.

As you shop for your new fall wardrobe, it's important to keep this in mind. Maybe you're someone who likes to show off your figure in a classy bodycon dress when the occasion calls. Or perhaps your go-to work wardrobe happens to include high-waisted pants that accentuate your long legs. Whatever trends you're craving this season, you know your body best and you know what looks good on you.

Even better: You know you can count on PrettlyLittleThing to have what you're looking for. Seriously, if you scope out the site you'll find that they've got options for everyone with fresh new pieces that range from sizes 2-28, and with tall, plus and petite frames all kept in mind. 

So, if you are thinking of stepping out of your comfort zone this fall, here are 16 pieces to get you started. 

Tall Leopard Midi Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL BROWN LEOPARD SLINKY HIGH NECK MIDI DRESS, £18

Plus Red Lion Swimsuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS RED LION BELTED SWIMSUIT, £8

Tall Strappy Leopard Bodysuit

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL TAN LEOPARD STRAPPY BODYSUIT, £15

Plus Camo Print Trousers

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS CAMO PRINT CARGO TROUSERS, £28

Petite Neon Yellow Jacket

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE NEON YELLOW SHELL SUIT JACKET, £25

Plus Snake Print Midi Dress

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS TAUPE SNAKE PRINT PLUNGE LONG SLEEVE MIDI DRESS, £20

Tall Tie Front Crop Top

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL BURGUNDY TARTAN TIE FRONT CROP TOP, £20

Petite The Beatles T-Shirt

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK SLOGAN THE BEATLES T-SHIRT, £15

Petite Teddy Fleece Jacket

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE GREY TEDDY FLEECE POCKET DETAIL JACKET, £45

Tall Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL BLACK WIDE LEG CROPPED JEANS, £25

Tall Snake Print Button-Up Shirt

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING TALL BROWN SNAKE PRINT BUTTON DETAIL FITTED SHIRT, £25

Grey Bandeau Crop Top

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY BANDEAU CROP TOP, £8

Petite Faux Leather Joggers

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE BLACK POCKET DETAIL FAUX LEATHER JOGGERS, £25

Plus Grey Trousers

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS GREY WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £15

Petite Grey Slogan Leggings

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE GREY SLOGAN WAISTBAND LEGGINGS, £15

Plus Burgandy Culotte Jumpsuit

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS BURGUNDY JERSEY PLUNGE CULOTTE JUMPSUIT, £20

Want more options? Us too! Click here to keep shopping! 

