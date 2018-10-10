From Demi Lovato to Kyle Chandler: These Are the Best Grey's Anatomy Celebrity Cameos You Forgot About

Grey's Anatomy has enough drama to fill a lifetime prescription, but there's so much more to the show than heartbreak and medical emergencies.

For 15 seasons, Grey's has centered around surgeon Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) and her co-workers at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. There's a plethora of love, sex, drama, near-death experiences, death and, well, more drama.

Since beginning its landmark 15th season, it has officially become the longest-running primetime drama on ABC. It's a central part of creator Shonda Rhimes' "Shondaland" show marathon. Having been around the primetime block a few times, fellow famous faces have made brief appearances throughout the show's tenure. Big names have come and gone from the show, including Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Derek Shepherd (McDreamy) aka Meredith's love interest before he was killed off in season 11. Plus, there's Sandra Oh as Dr. Christina Yang and, new to the show, Chris Carmack of The O.C. fame.

As season 15 makes its way through the season, take a look back at some of the best celebrity cameos on the show, as seen below.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star was actually around 11-years-old when she appeared on an extremely dramatic episode during season 11. She plays 11-year-old Ruby who calls into the hospital because her mom stopped breathing.  Eventually she's taught over the phone how to make a clean air way for her mother, which then caused her heart to stop beating. In a dramatic twist, Ruby's phone dies and keeps her mom going until help arrives.

Faye Dunaway, Greys Anatomy

Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images

Faye Dunaway

The legendary actress showed up in season 5 as Dr. Margaret Campbell, an old-school doc who tends to disagree with other Seattle Grace surgeons.

Mandy Moore, Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Mandy Moore

Before she was filling tear ducts as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, Moore appeared in four episodes of the show as Mary Portman, a patient who survived the gruesome shooting at Seattle Grace Hospital. 

Article continues below

Demi Lovato, Greys Anatomy Guest Stars, Season 6

Mitch Haddad/ABC via Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The "Confident" singer acted in one episode during season 6. She played a teenager named Haley May who tried to rip her own eyes out. She left the episode with both eyes intact and was cured after an inner ear surgery.

Zach Gilford, MTV Movie Awards

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Zach Gilford

Zach Gilford traded in his Friday Night Lights quarterback apparel for some army gear during season 5 of the show when he played a soldier looking to recover.

Leslie Grossman

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Leslie Grossman

The American Horror Story actress showed up in one episode during season 5.

Article continues below

Isaiah Washington, Kyle Chandler, Greys Anatomy

ABC

Kyle Chandler

Clear eyes, full hearts, another Friday Night Lights star? Can't lose with that. Chandler, who played Coach Eric Taylor on the hit show, acted in four episodes of Grey's as bomb squad chief Dylan Young. He was there that fateful episode when someone walked into the OR with a bomb.

Sarah Paulson, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Another AHS alum is in the house (hospital). Paulson played Meredith's mom, Dr. Ellis Grey, in a flashback episode during season 6.

ESC: 2018 Emmy Awardsm Elisabeth Moss

Richard Polk / Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid's Tale star showed up towards the end of season 3 when she played Nina Rogerson. It happened around the same as her debut as Peggy Olson in Mad Men.

Article continues below

Jesse Plemons, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons

Plemons, who also happened to be on Friday Night Lights, was in one episode in season two.

Matt Lanter

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Matt Lanter

Lanter, who played heartthrob Liam on 90210, had a brief stint in an episode during season 4.

Scott Foley, Greys Anatomy

ABC/ADAM TAYLOR

Scott Foley

Before Foley appeared on another Shondaland show, Scandal, he played dying patient Henry Burton in 15 episodes during seasons 7 and 8. He married Dr. Teddy Altman.

Article continues below

Josh Radnor, Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Charles Sykes/NBC; ABC

Josh Radnor

Radnor of How I Met Your Mother fame will make his appearance on the show as Meredith's love interest, although it may be brief. The two are going on a blind date, so it remains unclear as to how long his run on the show. Love is blind?

Christina Ricci

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AMAZON

Christina Ricci

Ricci and Kyle Chandler overlap as cameos in the two scary episodes where someone walks into the OR with a bomb. Ricci played the paramedic who prevented the bomb from detonating.

Greys Anatomy Cameo

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

Pre-Hamilton fame, Odom Jr. performed in an episode of season 5 where he resentfully donates his kidney to his father.

Article continues below

The show has aired over 320 episodes, which allowed for ample cameo opportunities.

Which celebrity will make an appearance next? Only time—and dramatic medical emergencies—will tell.

