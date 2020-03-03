Vote for Camila Cabello's Best Music Video Ever in Honor of the Star's Birthday

Ooh la la la, it's time to celebrate Camila Cabello's birthday!

The talented singer turns 23 years old today and we're celebrating with her greatest music videos to date!

Cabello might be semi new to this whole solo thing but she's already proved that her music videos can stand up with the best of them.

During her three years as a solo artist—following her departure from the girl group Fifth Harmonythe singer has released a slew of fun and visually-enticing music videos that prove her creativity is just as strong as her vocals.

From her "Never Be the Same" video to "Havana," Cabello has been slaying the video game since day one and we are obsessed with them all.

In fact, this past November, Cabello even nabbed her first-ever People's Choice Awards win when "Señorita," her second collaboration with Shawn Mendes, took home the title for The Song of 2019, while the video also scored a nomination for Best Music Video of 2019.