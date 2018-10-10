Kate Middleton's Night Out at the Museum Isn't Complete Without Velvet Heels

Wed., Oct. 10, 2018

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Mom's ready to have some late-night fun.

When the sun began to set Wednesday evening in London, Kate Middleton was able to step out and visit a very special museum.

The Duchess of Cambridge traveled to the Victoria and Albert Museum to preview some of the nearly 800,000 images featured in the new Photography Centre of the museum.

Wearing a plaid Erdem dress, Kate completed her look with a purple belt and a small clutch. And yes, we spy some velvet heels that are the perfect match to the look.

"The Duchess of Cambridge is opening the @V_and_A's new Photography Centre this evening—HRH's first visit since becoming the museum's first Royal Patron last March," the Royal Family shared on Twitter while giving a preview of some of the items.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Today's outing comes a little more than a week after the mother-of-three returned to royal duties after a maternity leave.

She visited the Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which is aimed at involving the local community in the environment.  And just this week, Prince William joined his wife for the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit.

Inside the event at County Hall in London, the two royals had some fun contributing to artist Dairo Vargas' painting. When given the chance to pick up paint brushes, Prince William couldn't help but share a joke about his artistic skills.

"That's pretty much ruined the picture," he teased his wife before poking fun at himself. "This is how you properly ruin a picture."

Later this week, the couple is expected to attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. In fact, Prince George will serve as page boy while Princess Charlotte will take on the role of bridesmaid.

No rest for this busy mom and her family!

