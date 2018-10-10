Mia Farrow: "I Just Don't Care" About Woody Allen

In 2014, Dylan penned an open letter in the New York Times about the alleged abuse she suffered at the age of seven. Her brother, Ronan Farrow, then showed his support for his sister in a Hollywood Reporter article in which he said, "I believe my sister."

Talking about Dylan and Ronan's articles, Farrow shares with Elle, "Both of them wrote their pieces without telling me. Because for me, it's the sleeping dog that you don't want to rouse. But I also understand and deeply respect when my daughter decided she needed to do this."

Farrow also says of Allen, "I reached a place many years ago where I just don't care about him." Of their time together, Farrow tells Elle that "it's not all white or black," adding, "Otherwise you'd ask yourself what on earth you're doing with that person for 10 minutes, let alone for 10 years."