Melania Trump Says #MeToo Accusers Need to Show "Hard Evidence"

Melania Trump is airing her support for sexual assault survivors, but also wants proof of their claims.

In a rare sit-down interview with ABC New in Egypt, where she traveled during her trip to Africa this month, the First Lady addressed the current #MeToo movement.

When asked whether she believes in the accusers and supports the movement, Trump responded, "I support the women and they need to be heard. We need to support them and you know, also men—not just women."

"Do you think men in the news that have been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment have been treated unfairly?" correspondent Tom Llamas asked.

"We need to have a really hard evidence that if you're accused of something—show the evidence," Trump urged.