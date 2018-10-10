Grey's Anatomy Brings In Josh Radnor to Date Meredith

Haaaave you met Ted?

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is about to, since How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor is taking her on a blind date in this week's Grey's Anatomy. E! News has confirmed the news, which was first reported by People, though there's no word yet on how long he'll be staying past this Thursday night.

The identity of Meredith's new love interest has been a big mystery both to fans and also to the people who work on the show, since Pompeo herself has said that it's tough to find the right guy to join the show permanently.

"Patrick Dempsey is a very tough act to follow, and it's challenging to get someone to come on a season 15 show," Pompeo told Entertainment Weekly. "We're gonna find someone who makes an impact. That's our biggest challenge this year."

Dempsey's Derek Shepherd died in season 11, and in the years since, Meredith has had a fling with Dr. Riggs (Martin Henderson), had a moment with a patient played by Scott Speedman, spent a night with a doctor from another hospital, and has been flirting a bit with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).