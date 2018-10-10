Kylie Jenner Gets Lip Fillers Again: See Her Plumper Pout

Kylie Jenner's love affair with love injections isn't over.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed Tuesday she is once again plumping her pout. On Instagram Stories, she thanked Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills "for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!"

With significantly fuller lips, Jenner posed for a photo in a white robe.

Call her a "beauty queen," one of the dermatologists replied on Instagram. "It was amazing seeing you again," the account wrote. "Your lips look amazing on that gorgeous face of yours."

The move came as a surprise to some fans. The reason? Just three months ago, after a fan on Instagram noticed she "looked like the old Kylie" again, Jenner replied, "I got rid of all my filler." At the time, she did a Twitter Q&A and said her daughter Stormi Webster, now 8 months old, looked like her "twin"—with one exception. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world," she wrote. "She didn't get those from me."