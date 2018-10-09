Gladys Knight Performs Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2018 American Music Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 8:04 PM

Aretha Franklin

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gladys Knight brought the house down with her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2018 American Music Awards.

The singer performed a touching rendition of "Amazing Grace", "Mary Don't You Weep" and other gospel songs with Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and Cece Winans.

The performer's had the crowd up on their feet, clapping and dancing for the duration of their tribute to the Goddess of Soul. 

In advance of their show-stopping performance, a video montage looked back at the many milestones in Aretha's impressive and long-lasting career.

The Queen of Soul passed away on Aug.16 in her Detroit home, after years of suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type. She was 76-years-old.

Photos

Aretha Franklin: A Life in Pictures

Jennifer Hudson, Aretha Franklin, Funeral

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Following the news of her death, her family released a statement that read: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

Her life was later celebrated with a star-studded funeral service, which was attended by Ariana GrandeJennifer Hudson and more.

