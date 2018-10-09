Taylor Swift Makes History at 2018 American Music Awards After Teasing the "Next Chapter"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 7:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Winner

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

And just like that, Taylor Swift has reached another career milestone.

During Tuesday night's 2018 American Music Awards, all eyes were on the "I Did Something Bad" singer from the moment she arrived on the red carpet.

Yes, we loved her Balmain dress and boots. And her snake-filled performance was a sweet way to start off the three-hour telecast.

But perhaps it was the history-making awards that deserve all the credit when it comes to Taylor's big night. It started when the singer won Tour of the Year.

"I want to thank my tour mates, Charli XCX and Camila Cabello…I want to thank my dancers, backup singers, the band," she shared with the crowd. "Most of all, though, to the fans. If you didn't want to hang out with us, we wouldn't have been on an amazingly fun stadium tour. Thank you for everything. I love you guys."

Photos

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

The winning streak only continued when she accepted the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album thanks to reputation

"Guys, I always look at albums as chapters in my life. And I'm so—to the fans, I'm so happy that you like this one. I'm so happy that this means that you like this one. But I have to be really honest with you about something," she teased to the crowd. "I'm even more excited about the next chapter." SAY WHAT?! 

And if the night couldn't get any better, Lenny Kravitz presented Taylor with the Artist of the Year award towards the end of the evening.

Photos

Taylor Swift's American Music Awards Looks

"I understand how lucky I am to have anyone that cares about me or my music. Every time that you have made me lucky enough to ever get to stand on a stage and have something really sparkly in my hands and say thank you, every single time this happens, it means something differently to me," Taylor explained. "This time, it represents encouragement and motivation for me to be better, work harder and make you guys proud as much as I possibly can."

She concluded, " I wanted to make a mention of the fact that this award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people and you know what else is voted on by the people? The midterm elections on November 6th. Get out and vote. I love you guys."

Whitney Houston previously held the record for most AMAs won by a female artist. The next step will be to overtake Michael Jackson who earned 24 AMAs during his lifetime—making him the most-awarded winner. 

What will happen one year from now? We may see something "Gorgeous" in the future. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Taylor Swift , Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
XXXtentacion

XXXTentacion's Mom Accepts Post-Humous Award at 2018 American Music Awards

Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, DJ Snake

Watch Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna's "Taki Taki" Music Video

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Ciara's Son Future Jr. Is the Cutest Red Carpet Star at the 2018 American Music Awards

Charlie Puth Wasn't Originally Supposed to Sing "See You Again"

NCT 127, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

K-Pop Band NCT 127 Makes Their 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Debut

Beyonce & Jay-Z's 'OTR II' Tour: By The Numbers

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.