Bella Hadid Parties With Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd for Her Birthday

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 7:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Birthday Party

Bella Hadid turned 22 on Tuesday and she rang in the special day with a ton of friends and family, including her boyfriend, The Weeknd. Other guests in attendance included her big sis Gigi Hadid fellow model BFF Kendall JennerThey all gathered for the get-together in New York City.

In one video, the model and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, walk into a room where she's greeted by screaming guests. Bella looks extremely surprised and hugs her beau in a long embrace.

Gigi posted about her little sister's birthday on Instagram as well. In a video on her story, she wrote, "I know all the bday surprises u don't knnowwww." She also teased a video of Bella's birthday cake, which was a giant red butterfly. Kendall posted videos on her Instagram stories with Gigi and showed off the gorgeous decorations filled with roses and red, silver and blue streamers.

Read

How Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Skillfully Built Their Modeling Empire—and Why Brother Anwar Hadid Is Next

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday night, the "Starboy" singer posted a big birthday tribute to his girlfriend with a number of private photos of them kissing or holding hands. There's even one of her taking a bath in a pool of rose petals.

The couple broke up in 2015, but rekindled their romance back in July, which E! News exclusively. Sources told E! News that Bella "never really lost feeling for Abel," and then the two of them were a couple just a few months later.

Since their relationship became official again, the couple has traveled around the world together, including Tokyo, Cannes and Paris. The insider shared earlier, "Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected."

The Weeknd skipped out on the 2018 American Music Awards tonight in order to celebrate with his girlfriend, despite being nominated in the Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B category. The two of them instead enjoyed a scrumptious-looking brunch filled with fluffy pancakes and fancy champagne.

Happy birthday, Bella!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , The Weeknd , Birthdays , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Aretha Franklin

Gladys Knight Performs Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2018 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Winner

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2018 American Music Awards After Teasing the "Next Chapter"

Ciara, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Ciara and Missy Elliott 1,2 Stepped Their Way Into an Epic Reunion at the 2018 American Music Awards

XXXtentacion

XXXTentacion's Mom Accepts Post-Humous Award at 2018 American Music Awards

This Is Us

This Is Us Explains Rebecca's Mustache Boyfriend and So Much More

Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Post Malone's Many Drinks at the 2018 AMAs Is a Big Mood

Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, DJ Snake

Watch Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna's "Taki Taki" Music Video

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.