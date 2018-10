XXXTentacion's Mom Accepts Post-Humous Award at 2018 American Music Awards

XXXTentacion won for Favorite Album - Soul/R&B, after his death in June.

His mother, Cleopatra Bernard, graciously accepted the award on his behalf. "I'm so nervous you guys," she said. "I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans and to everyone that made this possible."

She concluded her speech: "Thank you guys so much I appreciate it."

The artist, née Jahseh Onfroy, was murdered in June at the age of 20. Police confirmed the rapper was gunned down in Deerfield Beach, Flo. and was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since the news of his shocking death, authorities arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams and Michael Boatwright in connection to the artist's murder.