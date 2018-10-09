Ciara's Son Future Jr. Is the Cutest Red Carpet Star at the 2018 American Music Awards

Bringing your spouse to an award show is cool, but what about your kids?

For Tuesday night's 2018 American Music Awards, Ciara decided to bring her son Future Jr. to the star-studded telecast as her plus one.

And from the looks of things, he was so pumped to be there!

While posing for photographers, Future Jr. was all smiles while he held mom's hand and showcased his look consisting of a red blazer, sneakers and blue pants. As for mom, she looked stylish before taking the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The mother-son duo was also able to do interviews together and we're told baby Future had some cute things to say about his talented mama. Awww!