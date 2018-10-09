Taylor Swift's American Music Awards Looks Through the Years

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
Taylor Swift has arrived to the 2018 American Music Awards!
The 28-year-old superstar singer struck a pose on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing a stunning silver Balmain dress and matching boots. She paired the look with Ofira Jewels earrings and rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.
This is Swift's first appearance at the award show since 2014, where she took the stage to perform her hit song "Blank Space." On Tuesday, Swift will return to the AMAs stage to perform her song "I Did Something Bad" off of her Reputation album. So, in celebration of Swift's performance, we're looking back at all of her AMAs wardrobe over the years!
Take a trip down memory lane with all of Swift's American Music Awards ensembles from 2007 to 2018!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2007
11 years ago, Swift hit the red carpet in cowboy boots at the 2007 AMAs.
AP Photo/Evan Agostini
2008
The singer wore this sparkling number to the 2008 AMAs, where she won the award for Country Female Artist.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DC
2010
Swift once again won for Country Female Artist at the 2010 AMAs, where she wore a dress by Collette Dinnigan.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2011
Reem Acra was Swift's designer of choice for the 2011 AMAs.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012
T.Swift stunned in this Zuhair Murad dress at the 2012 ceremony.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Swift struck a pose in this gold Julien Macdonald dress at the 2013 award show.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2014
The superstar donned a green Michael Kors cut-out dress at the 2014 AMAs.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
2018
Swift rocked a silver Balmain design on the red carpet at the 2018 AMAs.