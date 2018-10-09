Best Dressed at the 2018 AMAs: Vanessa Hudgens, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B and More!

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 4:26 PM
In honor of the American Music Awards 2018, celebs are bringing their personal style to the red carpet.
This award show is more trendy than others. It allows for Hollywood A-listers to demonstrate their fashion prowess and fame in a way that truly represents their personal brand. Celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Khalid take advantage of this freedom by wearing looks that are fit for the red carpet, but also align to their boundary-breaking style. Or, like Selena Gomez's leather dress and choppy blonde hair last year, the AMAs red carpet is the perfect platform for reinvention. From debuting new hairstyles to new trends (See: Taylor Swift's mirrored dress), this red carpet is sure to have a few unexpected looks—get ready!
Check out the best looks of the night below!
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
This young star just mastered this carpet, pairing a tux jacket with a bow tie, denim and heeled boots. This is a trendy style that's worthy of recreating—take note.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The rapper brings florals to the red carpet is new way and it's awe-inducing, especially with her headdress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star brings Hollywood glamour to the AMAs in a blush-toned gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The triple threat is bold in hot pink and platform heels.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The singer proves that pink looks just as good on the guys.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The mom-to-be is glowing with a black dress with gold embellishments.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
The singer takes the puff sleeve trend to the next level in striking gown.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The actress' gown featuring an epic shoulder detail and thigh-high slit stole the show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Crazy Rich Asians star brings art to the carpet in a sequined mini dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The talk show host brings the best of the '70s to the red carpet, complete by sparkling bell bottoms and a suit jacket from Michael Kors and classic hairstyle from the era.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is wearing the red dress we need for the holidays.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The former Bachelor contestant is mesmerizing in a chrome dress with a thigh-high slit.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Oversized menswear is a trend that here's to stay and the Black-ish is demonstrating why on the red carpet with a Pyer Moss suit and Jacob & Co. jewelry.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The singer wears a gown that she could wear down the red carpet or the aisle.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
The pop star brings a thousand mirrors, proving she's the fairest of them all.
