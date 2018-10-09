Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Gets Remarried

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 4:17 PM
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Meghan Markle's ex-husband is opening a new chapter in his personal life.
Film director Trevor Engelson married his longtime girlfriend, nutritionist Tracey Kurland, over the weekend in Southern California, The Daily Mail reports. In photos from the "low-key" ceremony published by the outlet, both Trevor and Tracey look every inch like two newlyweds in love.
It's reported that Trevor and Tracey said their "I do's" in front of their nearest and dearest loved ones at a private residence in the celeb-adored neighborhood of Hidden Hills on Saturday.
"Luckiest guy I know. Get ready to party!" the newly minted groom reportedly captioned a photo on his private Instagram account.
Their wedding comes four months after news broke that the Duchess of Sussex's former beau proposed while on vacation in Napa Valley. Trevor and Tracey's engagement followed just two weeks after Meghan married Prince Harryand officially became apart of the royal family.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
As for Meghan and Trevor's love story, the two married in a beachfront ceremony at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica in 2011.
Their island wedding drew 100 of their closest family and friends who, according to the Daily Mail, "partied for four days enjoying local beer, rum punches and human wheelbarrow races along the white-sand beach."
They'd go on to file for divorce two years later, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Meanwhile, Meghan continues to make the British royal family proud, most recently completing her first solo outing at the Royal Academy of Arts in London for the opening of the new Oceania art exhibit. As expected, she has not commented publicly on Engelson's nuptials.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
