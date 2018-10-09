Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Mental Health in Emotional Letter

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Gaga

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is speaking out about mental health in the hopes of igniting a "new movement."

In an op-ed published to The Guardian on Tuesday, the singer and the director-general for the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, implore "governments and industry to put mental health at the top of their agendas." 

Gaga pays homage to Anthony Bourdainand Kate Spade, who unfortunately took their own lives, by reminding readers, "They are all sons or daughters, friends or colleagues, valued members of families and communities."

She continues, "Suicide is the most extreme and visible symptom of the larger mental health emergency we are so far failing to adequately address. Stigma, fear and lack of understanding compound the suffering of those affected and prevent the bold action that is so desperately needed and so long overdue."

"Yet despite the universality of the issue, we struggle to talk about it openly or to offer adequate care or resources," the op-ed reads. "Within families and communities, we often remain silenced by a shame that tells us that those with mental illness are somehow less worthy or at fault for their own suffering.

Read

How Lady Gaga Overcame the Toughest Years of Her Life to Come Back Better Than Ever in A Star Is Born

The op-ed lists startling statistics about mental illness' effects that have spread worldwide, but Gaga says there is hope since "Research shows there is a fourfold return on investment for every dollar spent on treating depression and anxiety, the most common mental health conditions."

The singer is currently in the midst of promoting her film, A Star Is Born, with Bradley Cooper, where she has been outspoken about her journey to mental health. "For me, with my mental-health issues, half of the battle in the beginning was, I felt like I was lying to the world because I was feeling so much pain but nobody knew," she told Vogue in September. "So that's why I came out and said that I have PTSD, because I don't want to hide—any more than I already have to."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Controversy , Anthony Bourdain , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Gets Remarried

NCT 127, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

K-Pop Band NCT 127 Makes Their 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Debut

Beyonce & Jay-Z's 'OTR II' Tour: By The Numbers

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles Will Host the Met Gala 2019

Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay

Room Co-Stars Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay Reunite Over an Adorable Arm Wrestling Match

Shawniece Jackson, Married at First Sight, Jephte Pierre

Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson Gives Birth to Daughter Laura

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.