Room Co-Stars Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay Reunite Over an Adorable Arm Wrestling Match

Cutest co-stars ever?

Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, who starred alongside each other in the 2015 film Room, reunited on Monday and had an adorable wrestling match. The duo posted a cute picture of their match on social media, with Tremblay captioning his post, "Arm wrestling my old co-worker aka my bestie aka Captain Marvel...she won of course...I did give her all my strong ya know...#reunited @BrieLarson #sheismysuperhero."

Larson shared the same photo with her Instagram followers, telling them, "I love this kid."

The besties also posted a video to Larson's account saying, "We just arm wrestled, Jacob totally won, definitely won."