Room Co-Stars Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay Reunite Over an Adorable Arm Wrestling Match

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay

Instagram

Cutest co-stars ever?

Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, who starred alongside each other in the 2015 film Room, reunited on Monday and had an adorable wrestling match. The duo posted a cute picture of their match on social media, with Tremblay captioning his post, "Arm wrestling my old co-worker aka my bestie aka Captain Marvel...she won of course...I did give her all my strong ya know...#reunited @BrieLarson #sheismysuperhero."

Larson shared the same photo with her Instagram followers, telling them, "I love this kid."

The besties also posted a video to Larson's account saying, "We just arm wrestled, Jacob totally won, definitely won."

Photos

Jacob Tremblay's Coolest Celebrity Run-Ins

Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for A24/AP Images

Tremblay then added that he "pulled out the table," and a laughing Larson told her followers, "He's gotten a lot stronger, he's got a lot more teeth."

Larson, who played Tremblay's character's mother in Room, won an Oscar for the role in 2016, hugging her co-star before taking the stage to accept her award. During her speech, Larson thanked Tremblay "my partner through this, in every way possible."

It's possible that the duo reunited to celebrate Tremblay, who turned 12 just days ago!

Take a look at more of Tremblay's coolest celeb run-ins in the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brie Larson , Reunion , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Mental Health in Emotional Letter

Beyonce & Jay-Z's 'OTR II' Tour: By The Numbers

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles Will Host the Met Gala 2019

Shawniece Jackson, Married at First Sight, Jephte Pierre

Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson Gives Birth to Daughter Laura

Fatima Ali, Top Chef

Top Chef Contestant Fatima Ali's Cancer Has Returned: "I Have a Year to Live"

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Was This Close to Naming Baby Stormi Something Completely Different

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.