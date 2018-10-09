Kylie Jenner Was This Close to Naming Baby Stormi Something Completely Different

Kylie Jenner was so close to naming Stormi Webster... Stormie.

So, basically, it would've been the same but one letter makes all the difference. Kylie explains to Youtuber and makeup artist James Charles, "It was always Stormie with an -ie," she explains. "I didn't fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it, cause I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb."

She adds, "It's almost like she chose her name."

Kylie only settled on Stormi's current spelling when she confirmed the name for the birth certificate. "Literally right then and there I just changed it to an -i and I hung up the phone and was like, 'Damn, I guess that's her name'," she laughs.

She also liked the name Willow, but she feels like she is too close to Willow Smith to name her daughter that. 

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

In the end, Stormi's name perfectly suits the eight-month-old's personality. According to her mama, "She reminds me a lot of Kendall... it's so funny."

As for the future, Kylie can't wait to have more kids, but only girls. She jokes, "Sisters only, like I want seven girls and then maybe I'll consider a boy."

Kylie is in no rush to have another baby though and as much as she would like Stormi to have a little sister, she feels like her play dates with Chicago and True are keeping her socialized. "They have play dates all day," Kylie shares. "Stormi and Chicago were taking a bath together last night at my house. They really are triplets."

Too cute!

