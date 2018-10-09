Anthony Bourdain Reflects on "Hope in the World" in New Parts Unknown Tribute Trailer

Four months after Anthony Bourdain's shocking death, CNN is paying tribute to the acclaimed chef with the Parts Unknown special "Bourdain's Impact."

On June 8, CNN confirmed Bourdain's passing, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

This weekend, the network will air the tribute special, in which Bourdain describes himself as a "lucky cook who gets to tell stories."

"There are places that snap you out of your comfortable world view, they lead you to believe that maybe there is hope in the world," Bourdain can be heard saying in the trailer for the special, airing Sunday evening.

The trailer also shows clips from previous episodes of Parts Unknown, including one where host Bourdain sat down and had a beer with President Barack Obama.

"He was funny and fearless, with a chef's swagger and the heart of a storyteller," the trailer states. "Anthony Bourdain was the ultimate guest, and his impact lives on."

On Monday, the four-month anniversary of Bourdain's passing, his wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain posted a throwback family photo to Instagram.

Parts Unknown special "Bourdain's Impact" airs Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

