Here's Proof Katharine McPhee Is the Ultimate Twitter MVP

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 6:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katharine McPhee, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Katharine McPhee is the queen of keeping it real.

The singer made reference to the many moments she has had in her career and personal life over the years in a meme from Key & Peele. While most of the references in the meme are hilarious, one of the funniest ones is her labeling of future step-daughters Sara and Erin Fosteras a mother and child.  

This wasn't the first time the actress displayed a self-deprecating sense of humor. On Twitter she frequently pokes fun at different moments in her career, like losing American Idol to Taylor Hicks and to marrying David Foster, who is 34 years her senior. Even her future step-daughters joke about the large age difference, as frequently seen on Instagram.

Most recently, McPhee jokingly told Erin, "Mommy and Daddy need alone time," after Erin commented that she wished she was invited on Kat and David's vacation to Canada. It's all in good humor though, with even Sara admitting "She's wonderful."

To see more of Kat's best social media moments, check out the list below!

Photos

Katharine McPhee & David Foster: Romance Rewind

Katharine put her own stamp on the meme from Key & Peele by making reference to the ups and downs she has had in her career. Clearly, she doesn't exactly look back fondly on certain moments in her career... like when she had blonde hair.

She showed she can relate to the struggle of waiting for a new season of Smash, even after five years have passed. 

Katharine somewhat made it to Broadway when she starred on Smash, and earlier this year she made her return to the stage with Waitress. It's safe to say Kat still has a special place in her heart for Smash

It's also safe to say she hasn't gotten over losing season five of American Idol to Taylor Hicks

Katharine is marrying David Foster, which will make her the step-mom to Sara and Erin Foster, who are at least two years her senior. But, hey, at least she's looking at the bright side of things. 

This tweet needs no explanation. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Funny , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

Dancing with the Stars, Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch Opens Up About Eating Disorder Battle and Dances to the Harry Potter Theme on Dancing with the Stars

Busy Philipps, James Franco

Busy Philipps Claims James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on the Set of Freaks and Geeks

Clueless, Alicia Silverstone, Cher, Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron Will Play Cher in Clueless: The Musical And We're Totally Buggin'

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Outlander Cast Teases Bathtime and Imaginary Double Dates in Season 4

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

How Tracee Ellis Ross Is Bringing Girl Power to the 2018 American Music Awards

Dirty John, Connie Britton, Eric Bana

Every Perfect Shot of Connie Britton in the Dirty John Trailer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.