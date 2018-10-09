What Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Gown May Look Like

We asked Roberta Correia, Deputy Digital Director of Brides, to share her predictions for Princess Eugenie's wedding dress style.

The second royal wedding of the year is fast approaching and on the top of our list of questions, is what will Princess Eugenie wear!

Like Duchess Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle before her, the secrecy behind Princess Eugenie's wedding dress has us all seriously wondering what type of look the princess will choose to walk down the aisle.

The Princess of York is well known for her fashion sense, and while I think she will keep with some tradition—sleeves are de riguer for British royal brides—we can't wait to see what style rules she pushes the envelope on. The big question on everyone's minds is who will the designer be. We know she'll be looking to a British designer for the wedding gown, and bets are on all of the big names in English fashion. Erdem, Vivienne Westwood, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Burberry and Stella McCartney have been thrown around as would-be wedding dress designers for the princess. She chose an Erdem dress to announce her engagement after all.