Dove Cameron Will Play Cher in Clueless: The Musical And We're Totally Buggin'

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 5:31 PM

Clueless, Alicia Silverstone, Cher, Dove Cameron

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Beverly Hills is heading to Broadway.

Dove Cameron has been slated to play Cher Horowitz in Clueless: The Musical and we're buggin' out. She's a total Betty!

Cameron's rep confirmed the news.

Clueless: The Musical will have a familiar name at the helms as the movie's original screenwriter, Amy Heckerling, will write the play. Rock of AgesKristin Hanggi will direct and Come From Away's Kelly Devine will be the choreographer. 

Cameron already has a slew of big shows under her belt, including Disney's Liv & Maddie, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.Descendants and Marvel Rising: Initiation. The actress-singer even recorded the theme song for Marvel Rising, which E! News revealed. The Disney Channel star won a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Educational and Informational Program for her role in Liv & Maddie. Cameron plays both Liv and Maddie on the show.

Read

Dove Cameron Reveals How She Copes With Anxiety

The singer has already performed in a Broadway show of sorts. Cameron played Amber Von Tussle in the 2016 TV rendition of Hairspray Live! 

Cameron hinted at her new role in the off-Broadway production of the musical. She posted an Instagram selfie on Monday that showed her wearing a fancy dress with clothes strewn around her room. She captioned it, "got a phone call & now all of a sudden i'm packing my whole life into boxes. see you next year, LA. nyc here i come."

According to the musical's website, the play will run for a limited time from Nov. 20-Jan. 13.

Congrats on the role! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

