Outlander Cast Teases Bathtime and Imaginary Double Dates in Season 4

Who's ready to see Claire and Jamie in the bath?!

That's apparently what we're in for, according to a little song Caitriona Balfe sang when we met up with the cast of Outlander at New York Comic-Con and had them ask each other to spill some secrets about what's to come in season four.

Asking for Jamie and Claire scenes specifically resulted in Balfe singing about bathtime, which also resulted in Sam Heughan going, "Oh, God yes," which means we actually don't need to know anything else and we are all set for season four to start right about now.

Since it's still almost a month away, however, we'll take whatever other teases this cast has got for us. Claire and Jamie coming to America? Yes. Brianna and Roger getting closer? We'll take it. Roger...meeting the parents? While that was Richard Rankin hypothetically being "hypothetical," we will take that as well.