Every Perfect Shot of Connie Britton in the Dirty John Trailer

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 4:26 PM

Dirty John, Connie Britton, Eric Bana

Bravo

There are a LOT of reasons to get excited for Bravo's Dirty John.

It's got pretty much everything you could want from a limited series: blood, dubious romance, mysterious documents, "threats, harrassment, intimidation," a true story to back it up, and even an accompanying podcast! The show is based on a true story that was documented in a podcast and a series of articles in the Los Angeles Times about a woman who discovers that the man she is dating is not the man she thought he was, and while all of that is quite enough to get us hooked, there's one other element we're here to talk about: Connie Britton.

Britton plays Debra, a successful businesswoman and interior designer who falls in love with the charming John (Eric Bana), only to eventually find out that he's a conman. The trailer, released earlier today, makes the show look like a lot of fun, but there's one thing we just couldn't get over, and that's how much we just really love Connie Britton.

To celebrate the magical Connie (and her magical hair), we captured all her most perfect moments from the trailer.

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Here she is checking out her glorious mane in the mirror. (It's perfect, Debra.)

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Here she is looking so happy on a date with the guy she thinks is her loving new boyfriend, John.

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Here she is again, having a truly great time...for now.

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Get you a man who brings you fancy orange juice in bed, at which you can stare so lovingly.

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Careful with that hair, Dirty John! It's extremely famous and important.

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

CONNIE IS SHOOK! Sorry, Debra is shook.

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Is there any reason to be suspicious of this dude yet, Deb?

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Still having a great time.

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

But what's this, some sassy side eye?

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Now she's sneakin' pics of secret documents in a hidden corner!

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Shock!

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Tears!

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Mystery!

Connie Britton Gifs, DirtyJohn

Bravo

Terrifying Doors!

Anyway we cannot wait for this show and for Connie Britton to be in this show and to watch this all go down. If you want to spoil yourself, the podcast is a fabulous listen and the articles are a fabulous read, just as this looks like it's going to be a fabulous watch.

Dirty John premieres Sunday, November 25 on Bravo.

E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.

